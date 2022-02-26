Left Menu

Ukraine's Kyiv mayor extends curfew

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:36 IST
Ukraine's Kyiv mayor extends curfew
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The mayor of Kyiv extended a curfew in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, which is under heavy Russian attack for a third day as Moscow's forces press their invasion of Ukraine.

The prolonged curfew will last from 5 pm until 8 am every day to ensure the more effective defence of the city and the safety of its people, mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on Twitter, as gunfire, explosions, and sirens resounded around the capital.

The previous curfew in Kyiv, a city of three million people, had run from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022