West Bengal STF arrests another member of banned outfit KLO from Siliguri

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested another active member of the banned outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from Siliguri. According to the STF, the arrested person has been identified as Mrinal Barman alias Joshi and a resident of Malda district's Gajole. He used to work as a driver in Siliguri for the past few years.

STF also seized mobile phones and some other documents from his position. Sudip Bhattacharya, DSP of STF Siliguri said, "We came to know about Barman after interrogating Avinash Roy, another KLO member who was arrested on Friday."

According to Bhattacharya, arrested Mrinal Barman has received arms training and is regularly in touch with KLO chief Jibon Singha. Mrinal Barman was produced before the Siliguri Additional Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on Saturday. The STF has appealed for 14 days of police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Avinash Roy has been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)