Baltic nations plan to close airspace to Russian planes

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:06 IST
The Baltic nations of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania have agreed in principle to close their airspace to Russian aircraft, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said on Saturday.

"Since this morning we've been preparing documents for our governments to vote on. Our plan is to take the step simultaneously," Skuodis wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

