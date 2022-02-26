UP Polls: SP, BJP candidates' kin booked for violent clash after campaign

About two dozen BJP and SP supporters were booked and nine arrested for allegedly clashing with each other in Khudadat village of Matera assembly constituency, police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the fight broke out Friday night between supporters of SP candidate Madhuri Verma and BJP candidate Arunveer Singh outside a 'dhaba'. ''After the campaigning ended at around 11.00 pm, Vinod Verma alias Dadua, nephew of Madhuri Verma, the SP candidate from Nanpara, was having dinner at a 'dhaba'. "He and his friends were allegedly in an inebriated state,and Vinod had a hot talk with someone on the phone,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Ashok Kumar said.

''After some time, Karanveer Singh, son of BJP candidate Arunveer Singh, and his friends, were stopped by Vinod outside the dhaba, and abuses were hurled and a fight broke out," he said, adding a number of people from both sides were injured in the brawl. A case has been registered against 11 people, including Karanveer Singh and Vinod Verma, and 10-15 other people for violating section 144 of the CrPC and Model Code of Conduct, said the officer. Dilip Verma, former MLA, and husband of Madhuri Verma, said his nephew was campaigning for SP's Matera candidate Maria Shah, when hundreds of BJP supporters tried to kill him. In his turn, BJP candidate Arunveer Singh said Vinod Verma hurled abuses at him when he was returning home Friday night after campaigning, and beat his son up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)