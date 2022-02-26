Left Menu

Two die of electric shock while fishing in Chhattisgarh rivulet

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:19 IST
Two die of electric shock while fishing in Chhattisgarh rivulet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Saturday when they were fishing in a rivulet, police said.

Sakhu Ram Dhruv (55) and Jeevraj Dhruv (55) sustained electric shock when they went close to a pump set installed in the Sitli rivulet near Paterpali village, an official said.

''The pump set was installed to irrigate a nearby farm. Three people with the deceased called out for help and some villagers turned off power supply, but the duo could not be saved. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022