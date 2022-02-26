Left Menu

Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistans Punjab province on Saturday arrested four terrorists of the banned militant group ISIS in separate raids and recovered weapons and explosives from them, police said.According to the Counter Terrorism Department CTD of Punjab police, three terrorists of Daesh ISIS were arrested during a raid by CTD officials in Gujranwala, about 100kms from Lahore.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:21 IST
Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday arrested four terrorists of the banned militant group ISIS in separate raids and recovered weapons and explosives from them, police said.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, three terrorists of Daesh (ISIS) were arrested during a raid by CTD officials in Gujranwala, about 100kms from Lahore. The terrorists were identified as Muhammad Yousaf, Ashraf Kamboh and Habibur Rehman.

Three detonators, 2500gm explosives and 11 ft safety fuse were recovered from them.

"They are also being interrogated for killing of the security officials in Punjab," it said, adding the terrorists wanted to target personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

In a separate raid, the CTD arrested another ISIS terrorist Muhammad Usman from Chiniot, some 175kms from Lahore. He was involved in terror financing.

The CTD said it had conducted 37 intelligence-based operations in the province during the last one week.

The department earlier this month arrested four ISIS terrorists in two separate raids in Punjab.

The Pakistani government functionaries and ministers often deny the presence of the ISIS in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022