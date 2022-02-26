Ukraine-Russia crisis: State govt working for safe evacuation of stranded Goans, says CM

The Goa government is working with the Embassy of India to ensure safe evacuation of stranded Goans from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

In a message posted on social media, Sawant shared the emergency helpline numbers of the Indian Embassy there and asked Goans to stay in touch for relief and information.

''The Government of Goa is in touch with the Embassy of India in Ukraine and understands the difficult situation which our Goans in Ukraine are currently facing. The Goa government is working with the Embassy in India to ensure safe evacuation of our stranded Goans,'' he said in his social media message.

''Currently, the established evacuation routes are from Romania and Hungary. At present, the Embassy teams are getting in place at the following check posts : Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhorod, Porubne-Siret Romanian Border near Chernivtsi,''he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)