Defence corridors in Chennai, Lucknow changed ecosystem of defence industry, says Army chief Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday said that defence corridors in Chennai and Lucknow have changed the entire ecosystem of the defence industry and 85 per cent of what the army buys are from Indian companies.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:33 IST
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday said that defence corridors in Chennai and Lucknow have changed the entire ecosystem of the defence industry and 85 per cent of what the army buys are from Indian companies. The Army chief today inaugurated the Ahmedabad Design Week 3.0 at Karnavati University Gandhinagar.

The theme for this year's event is Design and Innovation in Defence and Aerospace. Speaking on the occasion, the Army chief said "Change is a constant and it is always happening around us and change is the result of design. If we do not change and innovate we stay stagnant."

"As far as the Army is concerned 85 per cent of whatever we buy is from Indian Companies. The defence corridors in Chennai and Lucknow have helped in changing the entire ecosystem of the defence industry," he added. Earlier on Friday, he reviewed the ongoing preparations for Defence Expo 2022 and witnessed the technology adaptation of the Army's first 3D Printed Living Shelter as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat endeavours, during the visit to Gandhinagar. (ANI)

