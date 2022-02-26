Left Menu

India opt to bowl in second T20I against Sri Lanka

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:43 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Saturday. India are playing an unchanged side while Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka came in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage.

Team: India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

