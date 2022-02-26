India opt to bowl in second T20I against Sri Lanka
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Saturday. India are playing an unchanged side while Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka came in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage.
Team: India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
ALSO READ
IPL Auction: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Harshal Patel, Nitish Rana new "million dollar babies"
KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders make winning bid of Rs 12.25 crore for India batter Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer attracts bidders, bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of KKR