Jharkhand: 2 CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commanders carrying reward Rs 5 lakh each held

Two Sub Zonal Commander level members of Communist Party of Indian (Maoist) carrying Rs 5 lakh reward each has been arrested by police from Bulbul and Peshrar jungle areas in Lohardaga, Latehar, and other adjoining districts in Jharkhand, said police officials on Saturday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:18 IST
Two Sub Zonal Commander level members of Communist Party of Indian (Maoist) carrying Rs 5 lakh reward each has been arrested by police from Bulbul and Peshrar jungle areas in Lohardaga, Latehar, and other adjoining districts in Jharkhand, said police officials on Saturday. "Communist Party of Indian (Maoist) members, Sub Zonal Commander Sudarshan Bhuiyan and Sub Zonal Commander Balak Ganjhu carrying Rs 5 lakh each has been arrested by Latehar Police," said AV Homkar, (Operations), Jharkhand police in a joint press conference with Rajeev Singh, Inspector General, Jharkhand Sector, CRPF.

"The arrest of two commanders were made following the leads received after the arrest of various Naxals during a 12-day operation named 'Operation Double Bull'," the officer said. The officer further added that during the search operation carried out in the jungle of Peshrar, a huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition have been recovered. (ANI).

