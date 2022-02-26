Left Menu

Guj: Pedestrian killed as building's parapet collapses

The woman was killed on the spot in the incident that took place in Mahendrapara locality on late Friday night.The deceased, identified as Jigyasha Jivani, was on her way to the market with her 15-year-old daughter and 28-year-old Neelam Jivani.CCTV footage showed the victim getting buried in debris.

26-02-2022
A 45-year-old woman was killed and two others including her daughter were injured when a portion of the parapet of a roadside building collapsed on them in Gujarat's Morbi town, police said. The woman was killed on the spot in the incident that took place in Mahendrapara locality on late Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Jigyasha Jivani, was on her way to the market with her 15-year-old daughter and 28-year-old Neelam Jivani.

CCTV footage showed the victim getting buried in debris. An auto rickshaw had a narrow escape, and its driver was seen running out of the vehicle after the debris fell right in front of it, damaging it partially. Police have registered a case and probe is underway.

