Russia's PSB says does not own ship seized by France -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:25 IST
Russia's PSB-Leasing company, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is under international sanctions over Russia's conflict with Ukraine, does not own the ship Baltic Leader, seized by France earlier on Saturday, TASS news agency said.
The Russian state news agency quoted the company as saying the vessel had been sold before sanctions were slapped on Promsvyazbank.
The vessel is mentioned in a United States Treasury document detailing U.S. sanctions against Russia, which linked it to the Russian bank.
