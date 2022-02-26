Russia-Ukraine crisis: 188 students from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine, says CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine amid the escalating tensions. Speaking to ANI regarding the people of Uttarakhand trapped in Ukraine, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Now we have got the official figures- a total of 188 students' names have been released online."

Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is in constant touch with the stranded students and is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. "Our officers are in touch and it is our full effort that all the children of Uttarakhand return home safely." "Complete arrangements are being made at the level of the Government of India, our embassies are also working. We have spoken to the parents and we have asked them not to worry. We are trying our best to bring the children home safely", added the Uttarakhand CM.

According to Dhami, the government is planning to evacuate the Indian students through bordering countries like Poland. "We will get our students back. There are neighboring countries like Poland, whichever route would be possible we will use to evacuate the students as the Ukraine air space is closed." Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with the Indian Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.(ANI)

