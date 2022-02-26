Live updates: Polish leader urges Germany to help Ukraine

Ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Berlin on Saturday afternoon, Poland's prime minister has urged Germany to put aside “selfishness” and “egoism” and offer substantive support to the people of Ukraine.

“Nothing is going to stop Putin if we are not decisive enough,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in Berlin. “This is a very historic moment… we have no time to lose.” Morawiecki said Germany's aid thus far — of military helmets, not weapons -- is a far cry from what's necessary to help Ukraine defend itself.

“What kind of help was delivered to Ukraine? Five thousand helmets? This must be a joke,” Morawiecki said.

He added that the sanctions on Russia need to be “crushing,” calling for the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT global financial system and for measures targeting Putin himself, oligarchs who back him, and Russian business more broadly. ___ Bratislava: Slovakia's defense minister says up to 1,200 foreign troops from other NATO members could be deployed in his country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The plan is part of the NATO initiative to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank by sending forces to help protect them. Slovakia borders Ukraine.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said forces from the Netherlands and Germany are among those expected to come. Germany will also provide the Patriot system to boost Slovakia's air defense.

The country's government and Parliament have not yet approved the plan.

Nad also sadi his country's government has approved sending arms and fuel worth 11 million euros (USD 12.4 million) requested by Ukraine. The aid will include 10 million liters (2.6 million gallons) of fuel, 2.4 million liters (630,000 gallons) of aviation fuel and 12,000 pieces of ammunition.

___ Tokyo: From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia's troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital.

Several hundred Ukrainians living in Japan gathered outside of Tokyo's main train stations Saturday, chanting “Stop war!” and “Peace for Ukraine.” They held up signs including “No war,” “Stop Putin, Stop Russia,” while others waved Ukrainian flags. At a separate rally reportedly organised by Russian residents in Japan, several dozen people chanted “Hands off Ukraine!” In Taiwan, more than 100 demonstrators chanting “Stand with Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine” protested outside the Russian representative office in Taiwan on Saturday.

“My family, my friends are now sheltered in their basements because of the air attacks,” said Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan. “I just want them to be strong. I just can't imagine how scary it is to see the missiles over your head. It's surreal.”

