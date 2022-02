CJI Ramana inaugurates SCBA cricket tournament by bowling to Bar president

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana inaugurated a cricket tournament of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at a ground here on Saturday by bowling to SCBA president Vikas Singh.

Prior to visiting the cricket ground of the Modern School at Barakhamba Road here for the tournament, the CJI spoke as the chief guest at the ''National Seminar on Adjudication of IPR Disputes in India'' organised by the Delhi High Court.

The cricket tournament began with the CJI symbolically bowling to the SCBA president.

Singh was out caught in the mid-wicket area on the third ball of the CJI's over.

