EU should speed Ukraine's path to membership, Polish president says

The European Union should speed Ukraine's path to membership, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday, adding that Ukraine should also have access to EU funds for reconstruction.

"Poland supports an express path for Ukraine membership in the European Union," Duda wrote on Twitter. "Candidate status should be granted immediately and membership talks initiated immediately thereafter."

"Ukraine should also have access to EU funds for reconstruction. This is what Ukraine deserves."

