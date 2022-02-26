Left Menu

Russia tells Turkey it is ready to work with "constructive forces" on Ukraine - Ifax

Updated: 26-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:59 IST
Lavrov made the comments in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday.

Lavrov made the comments in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

