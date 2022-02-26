Russia tells Turkey it is ready to work with "constructive forces" on Ukraine - Ifax
Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday.
Lavrov made the comments in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
