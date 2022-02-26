SAD will fight for federalism, save Punjab from starvation: Sukhbir Badal on changed BBMB norms

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday lashed out at the Central government for changing the norms for the appointment of full-time members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) stating that it will adversely affect the interest of Punjab and Punjabis. According to Badal, the changed norms is a setback for Punjab and the SAD will fight for it. He tweeted, "BBMB crisis is not just about headworks. It's a much bigger crisis of how successive central govt have treated Punjab & Punjabis. Akali Dal has no option but to blow the bugle for an intensive fight for federalism and save our future generations from starvation."

According to Badal, the changing of appointment patterns is against the federal structure of the state and it will make it difficult for Punjabis to get a job in BBMB. He further added, "A frighteningly grave crisis looms on the verdant landscape of Guru sahiban, saints & seers. Akali dal will fight this threat of Punjab turning into a desert and our children either facing starvation or forced to abandon their homes to seek survival elsewhere."

The Government of India on Wednesday has changed norms for selecting the full-time chairman and two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Earlier, posts of the two full-time members -- member (power) and member (irrigation) -- have always been filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana, respectively, from the panel of engineers nominated by respective state governments. This practice ensured that Punjab, the biggest stakeholder, with more than 50 per cent share in BBMB waters, has a say in its management.

The Union power ministry, in its notification dated February 23, has amended the selection criteria, allowing anyone to apply for these posts. (ANI)

