Russia must retaliate in kind for media crackdown -RIA cites MP
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia should retaliate in kind against countries that block the work of Russian media, the RIA news agency quoted a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Saturday.
Deputy Andrei Klimov said the parliament would next week review the compliance of foreign IT and social media companies with rules requiring that they have presence on Russian soil.
