Russian forces frustrated by 'viable' Ukrainian resistance - U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:20 IST
Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is "viable" Ukrainian resistance, a U.S. defense official said on Saturday.

"We know that they have not made the progress that they have wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said, without providing evidence.

"It has slowed them down," the official added.

