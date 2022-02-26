Russian forces frustrated by 'viable' Ukrainian resistance - U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is "viable" Ukrainian resistance, a U.S. defense official said on Saturday.
"We know that they have not made the progress that they have wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said, without providing evidence.
"It has slowed them down," the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- U.S.
- United States
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace
Zelenskiy urges Ukrainian politicians and business leaders who fled country to return