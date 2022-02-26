Left Menu

ACB files charge sheet against revenue official in graft case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:36 IST
ACB files charge sheet against revenue official in graft case
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a local court in Doda against a revenue official who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir about five years ago, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against the then Patwari, Chatroo block, Toufeeq Ahmad in the court of special judge anti-corruption Doda, an ACB official said.

He said a case was registered in 2017 on the basis of a complaint that some revenue officials are demanding bribes from him after he cut down a tree.

Initially, the Tehsildar allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 but later the bribe money was settled at Rs 10,000, the official said, adding the Patwari was caught red-handed while receiving the first installment of Rs 5000 from the complainant. After completion of the investigation, the case was processed and after obtaining government sanction, the case was chargesheeted in the competent court for judicial determination, the official said, adding the next date of hearing has been fixed for March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022