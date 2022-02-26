ACB files charge sheet against revenue official in graft case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a local court in Doda against a revenue official who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir about five years ago, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against the then Patwari, Chatroo block, Toufeeq Ahmad in the court of special judge anti-corruption Doda, an ACB official said.

He said a case was registered in 2017 on the basis of a complaint that some revenue officials are demanding bribes from him after he cut down a tree.

Initially, the Tehsildar allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 but later the bribe money was settled at Rs 10,000, the official said, adding the Patwari was caught red-handed while receiving the first installment of Rs 5000 from the complainant. After completion of the investigation, the case was processed and after obtaining government sanction, the case was chargesheeted in the competent court for judicial determination, the official said, adding the next date of hearing has been fixed for March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)