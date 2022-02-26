Left Menu

Arunachal police busts inter-state network of selling stolen SUVs, arrests 7

An inter-state network of selling of stolen SUVs from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh was busted, said East Kameng district police of the state on Saturday.

ANI | East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:44 IST
Arunachal police busts inter-state network of selling stolen SUVs, arrests 7
Arunachal Pradesh police busts inter-state black-marketing chain of stolen SUVs (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-state network of selling of stolen SUVs from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh was busted, said East Kameng district police of the state on Saturday.

According to the police, as many as 13 SUVs were recovered including 9 linked with Delhi NCR.

The police have registered FIRs and arrested seven persons including the kingpins, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022