Juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Delhi's Rohini

During investigation, police apprehended a juvenile from Rohini Sector-28 near Nahar Road, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:45 IST
A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a woman and robbing her of her valuables in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

On February 7, the body of a woman with stab wounds was found inside a park in Shahbad Dairy area, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police apprehended a juvenile from Rohini Sector-28 near Nahar Road, the officer said. It emerged that the minor was a resident of Shahbad Dairy and he and his friends had gone to Jaipur where they started working in a factory, they said.

In Jaipur, his friend Deepu befriended a woman on the pretext of marrying her and brought her to Delhi on February 6, police said.

The accused called their associates and took the woman to a deserted park in Sector-28 in Rohini where the minor and his accomplices stabbed her and took away Rs 98,000, earrings, nose earrings, her mobile phone and other items and escaped, they said.

The knife used in the murder has also been recovered from the minor. A search is on for his other accomplices, police added.

