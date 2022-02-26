Berlin about to approve export of 400 RPGs to Kyiv by third country - EU diplomat

Germany is in the process of approving the delivery of 400 RPGs to Ukraine by a third country, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Saturday.

Germany had supplied the RPGs to the third country in the past, the diplomat said. Countries aiming to onpass German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

So far, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

