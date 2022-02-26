Left Menu

Berlin about to approve export of 400 RPGs to Kyiv by third country - EU diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:47 IST
Germany is in the process of approving the delivery of 400 RPGs to Ukraine by a third country, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Saturday.

Germany had supplied the RPGs to the third country in the past, the diplomat said. Countries aiming to onpass German weapons exports need to apply for approval in Berlin first.

So far, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ruled out the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

