Left Menu

New Delhi Municipal Council sets up special unit for safety of sewer cleaner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:48 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council sets up special unit for safety of sewer cleaner
This response unit will be headed by the NDMC secretary, while Ajay Gupta will be the officer-in-charge of this unit. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council has constituted a sanitation response unit (SRU) for technical and managerial interventions for the safety of personnel during sewer cleaning, an official statement said on Saturday.

It said the body under the name of emergency response sanitation unit (ERSU or SRU) is a professional, well-trained, motivated and appropriately equipped establishment for the maintenance and management of sewers, thereby eliminating accidents and fatalities caused by the entry of workers into sewers without proper PPEs and training and non-adherence to security protocols.

This response unit will be headed by the NDMC secretary, while Ajay Gupta will be the officer-in-charge of this unit.

It also consists of two entry/duty supervisors, three administrative supervisors, three call centre attendants and six sewer entry professionals (sewer commandos), the statement said. The people of NDMC area can avail the facility of a toll-free number 1533 or use NDMC 311 app for all kinds of complaints and queries, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022