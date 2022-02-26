Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals arrested in Bijapur, explosives seized

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six Naxals were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and explosives were seized from four of them, police said on Saturday.

Sonu Korsa (35), Munna Hapka (37), Mangal Korsa (26) and Sonu Hapka (27) were apprehended from Padeda-Cherpal area under Bijapur police station limits, while Korsa Sannu (30) was held from a different location in the same area, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

''These arrests took place on February 24 when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation. One more ultra, identified as Sukhram Karam (30), was arrested on Friday at a police check post (MCP) set up between Awapalli and Murdanda,'' he said.

Two tiffin bombs, detonators, detonating cord, electric wire, Maoist literature were seized from the four held in Padeda-Cherpal area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

