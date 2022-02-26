Left Menu

26-02-2022
Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighbouring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. (AP) FGN24 UN-RESOLUTION-LD UKRAINE Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine United Nations: Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia's global isolation.

