Centre to distribute daily living aids to senior citizens in Ahmednagar

Nearly 900 senior citizens will receive assistive devices such as wheelchairs, walking sticks, hearing aids from Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar at a special camp in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Monday.

Kumar will distribute 4,800 daily living aids and assistive devices among 895 senior citizen beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Last year, the government had identified 37,401 senior citizen beneficiaries in Ahmednagar district. The government plans to distribute 3,20,833 daily living aids and assistive devices of different categories valued Rs 37.59 crore in the district.

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, Lok Sabha member from Ahmednagar Sujay Vikhe Patil along with other local representatives and senior officials from the district will be present during the function Wheelchairs, walking sticks, spectacles, dentures, hearing aids, walking stick with seat, walker foldable, tetrapod, tripod, wheelchair with commode, spinal support will be distributed at the camps that will be conducted at block and panchayat levels across Ahmednagar District subsequently. The Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) is a scheme for providing physical aids and assisted-living devices for senior citizens belonging to BPL category. This is a central sector scheme, implemented through the sole implementing agency – Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), a PSU under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)