Delhi reports 440 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 440 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the city to 2,063. The city had reported 460 cases on Friday.

The positivity rate is 0.83 per cent. Two people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government said in its health bulletin. With 460 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 recoveries in the national capital have gone up to 18,30,872. The bulletin said 131 patients are admitted to the hospital.

A total of 50,729 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours. Of these, 6,089 took their first dose and 42,474 their second dose. The bulletin said 21,789 beneficiaries in 15 to 17 age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 2,166 precaution doses were also given to the eligible beneficiaries.

The Delhi government issued an order on Saturday stating that wearing masks for all travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital is no more mandatory. The order will be applicable from February 28. (ANI)

