Karnataka govt to help Kannadigas arriving from Ukraine to reach home, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government would provide all the help for the students from Karnataka who have arrived from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi to reach their homes in various parts of the state. Speaking to media persons, Bommai said that the Principal Resident Commissioner at Delhi has been instructed to make arrangements for food and accommodation for these students.

"We have also sent the list of our students to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar after I spoke to him over the issue. It has been decided to bring those stranded in the Western part of Ukraine by road. Accordingly, many students are arriving from Romania. Their details are being collected," he said. Further, the Chief Minister said that most of the students are in the Kharakhai region of Ukraine.

"They have been instructed to remain in safe places and avoid unnecessary movement on roads. Our Prime Minister has spoken to the Russian President and requested safe passage for flights to bring our students back home," he said. "He has accepted the request. The process will begin once the war subsides. All measures would be taken to bring our students back home safely by road and air in the next few days," Bommai added.

He also spoke to students to boost their morale and provided contact numbers for help. "I have assured all the help and asked them to keep their morale high. Our Prime Minister's talks with the Russian President are showing results. All the Indians and Kannadigas would be brought home safely," Bommai said.

"As the war is raging there is no order. There is chaos in cities and towns where Russians have entered. Indians too are stranded there. But no major mishap has happened. But they are suffering due to the lack of proper shelter and food. Most of them are taking shelter in underground Metro bunkers," he added. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fruitful" diplomatic talks, the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with the Russian President have proved fruitful. Our External Affairs Minister has spoken to neighbouring countries of Ukraine and deployed representatives who could speak Russian to facilitate the smooth passage of Indians through these countries bordering Ukraine."

He also said that there is scope to bring stranded Indians by road through the western region of Ukraine, and the process for the same has already started. "The Kannadigas who arrive would be provided all the help to enable them to reach home without any hassles. Both the Union government and Karnataka government have set up helplines," informed the Chief Minister.

"We are in constant touch with them. More than 200 people from Karnataka are in touch," Bommai added. (ANI)

