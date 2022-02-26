2 labourers die after shuttering plates fall on them in Keshav Puram

Two men were killed and another got injured in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area on Saturday when shuttering plates they were carrying in a tempo's backside fell on them, police said. Lallan (34), Laxman (35), and Dharmender Shah (32) were rushed to a hospital after the incident, where Lallan and Laxman were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The victims were sleeping at the backside of the tempo truck carrying the shuttering plates. When the truck driver applied sudden brakes rashly after speeding, the plates fell on the sleeping labourers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. The tempo was loaded at Fatehpur Beri at 3 am and was headed for a godown near PWD office in Keshav Puram, the DCP said.

The truck driver was apprehended and booked at Keshav Puram Police Station, she said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against him, Rangnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)