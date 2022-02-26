Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to bear travel expenses of people of state returning from Ukraine: CM

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:12 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will bear the expenses of people from the state who are returning home from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

The state government will bear the expenses of those people, including students, of Chhattisgarh, who are stuck in Ukraine and are returning home on personal expenses, Baghel was quoted as saying in an official statement.

It said the CM had directed state officials to ensure all arrangements were made for returnees to reach the state after their arrival in Mumbai or Delhi on flights arranged by the Union government.

Earlier in the day, Baghel told reporters here he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for safe evacuation for students of the state stranded in Ukraine.

The EAM had said the students will be evacuated via countries in Ukraine's neighbourhood, the CM informed.

As per officials, over 100 people, including 70 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.

