German foreign minister stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a phone call spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, China abstained from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)