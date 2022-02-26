German foreign minister stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a phone call spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
On Friday, China abstained from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation.
