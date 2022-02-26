Left Menu

Woman found dead in Prasad Nagar's Jheel Park

A 62-year-old woman was found dead at Jheel Park in central Delhis Prasad Nagar area, police said on Saturday.Police got information at 10.11 am on Friday regarding a body lying at Jheel park. When she did not return in the evening, her family members started looking for her and later lodged a missing report at Prasad Nagar Police Station, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:24 IST
Woman found dead in Prasad Nagar's Jheel Park
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old woman was found dead at Jheel Park in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Police got information at 10.11 am on Friday regarding a body lying at Jheel park. The person was later identified as Snehalata Chawla, a resident of Paharganj where she lived with her family, they said. On Thursday around 9.15 am, Chawla had told her family that she was going to attend the sewa at Radha Soami Satsang on Pusa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. When she did not return in the evening, her family members started looking for her and later lodged a missing report at Prasad Nagar Police Station, she said. Prima facie, no visible external injuries were found on the body and inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, said the DCP. Post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the report is awaited. So far, no foul play has come to light, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022