OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source
OSCE has started evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.
The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
