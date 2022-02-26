Left Menu

Delhi govt directs teachers, IT assistants deployed for COVID-19 duties to join parent depts on Feb 28

Delhi government on Saturday directed all the teachers, IT Assistants and DEOs of the Directorate of Education who have been deployed for COVID-19-related duties in the Revenue Department of GNCTD to report back to their parent school or department on February 28.

26-02-2022
Delhi government on Saturday directed all the teachers, IT Assistants and DEOs of the Directorate of Education who have been deployed for COVID-19-related duties in the Revenue Department of GNCTD to report back to their parent school or department on February 28. According to the order by the government, the teachers and other deputies need not wait for the formal relieving from their present place of deployment.

"All the Teachers, IT Assistants and DEOs of Directorate of Education who have been deployed for COVID-19 related duties in Revenue Department of GNCTD and are still continuing to work in COVID 19 related duties in the Revenue Department are directed to report back on 28 Feb 2022 to their parent school/branch of Directorate of Education where they are physically posted without waiting for any formal relieving from their present place of deployment," said the order by the government. The move comes as all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, in another order issued today, the Delhi government stated that wearing masks for all travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital is no more mandatory. (ANI)

