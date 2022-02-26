Iran says ready for "immediate" nuclear deal if Western powers show real will - Twitter

Left Menu

Iran is ready to "immediately conclude" a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers show real will, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday. "Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement ...

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:06 IST
Iran is ready to "immediately conclude" a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers show real will, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

"Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement ... Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

On Friday, a senior U.S. State Department official said negotiators had made significant progress in the past week or so on reviving the deal but very tough issues remained.

