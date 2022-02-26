Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes peace talks proposals in video message

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:39 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key to agreements for more international support to Ukraine.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskiy said in a short video message, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

