2 killed, 5 injured after mortar explodes in Manipur village

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:44 IST
2 killed, 5 injured after mortar explodes in Manipur village
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a minor, were killed and five others suffered injuries after a mortar accidentally exploded in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Mualkawi village when a few children were playing with the mortar they had found nearby, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as 6-year-old Mangminlal and Langginsang (22).

The inured are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the officer added.

