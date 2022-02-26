EU in talks over third package of sanctions on Russia -EU diplomat
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:44 IST
The European Union is in talks over a third package of sanctions on Russia, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Saturday.
It was not immediately clear whether a further round of sanctions would include measures affecting Russia's access to the global payment system SWIFT.
