OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has started evacuating staff of its special monitoring mission from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday. Some 160 OSCE vehicles have already crossed the border and were moving to Chisinau, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:46 IST
OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has started evacuating staff of its special monitoring mission from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

Some 160 OSCE vehicles have already crossed the border and were moving to Chisinau, the source said. Observers in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics are still on the ground. OSCE has not confirmed the evacuation to Moldova, saying only it cannot disclose details as the process is ongoing. (Editing by Alison Williams)

