Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:15 IST
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

"We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now," said Oleksiy Arestovych.

