14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlour; 1 death and 2 critical

Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlour and that one victim died and two suffered critical injuries. Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people. Koren said no immediate arrests have been made.

