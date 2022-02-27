EU says to facilitate delivery of military aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:49 IST
The European Union will facilitate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter late on Saturday.
Michel did not give any details but referred to an earlier tweet in which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers for Sunday.
