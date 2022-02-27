Sunil Jakhar urges CM Channi to lead all-party delegation to PM Modi on BBMB issue

Former PPCC chief and senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the issue of amendments in appointment norms of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). In his letter, Jakhar asked Channi to lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following amendment in BBMB rules which take away assured Punjab and Haryana representation on the board.

He informed that the Government of India issued a notification on 23rd February 2022 to amend the BBMB Rules 1974, thereby changing the criteria for the selection of whole-time members of the Board. "With these amended rules, the whole-time members can now be appointed through open selection. Earlier, they were taken on deputation from the member of Punjab and Haryana. They are the owner-members of the BBMB. They provide funds towards the expenditure of the Board and even staff was taken on deputation from these two states," the letter read.

Jakhar said that it will not be mandatory with these amendments anymore to take these members from Haryana and Punjab. He asserted that this is patently unfair because the State of Punjab has never recognized the establishment of the BBMB, considering it to be a child born invalid. The BBMB was established under section 78-80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.

"Punjab has challenged the constitutional validity of these sections through a suit under article 131 of the Constitution, which is pending the Supreme Court. The State has averred that the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 has been enacted under article 3 of the Constitution, and therefore distribution, control, and management of inter-state waters which is done by the BBMB, cannot be dealt with under this act," the letter added. The Congress leader also stated that PM Modi and also Home Minister Amit Shah have time and again emphasised the need for maintaining peace and calm in Punjab due to the fact that Punjab is a very sensitive border state. Any such change in the rules is sure to agitate the minds of Punjabis, he added.

As it is the appointment of UT cadre officers in Chandigarh last week, has only strengthened the apprehensions that the interests of Punjab are being subjugated by the central government. Therefore I urge you to not only write but also immediately lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister and convey to him the sensitive nature and the long term implications of the issue," Jakhar said in the letter. (ANI)

