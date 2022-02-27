Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Second flight from Romania's Bucharest carrying 250 evacuated Indians lands in Delhi

The second flight from Romania's Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who had left the conflict zone in Ukraine landed at Delhi airport during the wee hours of Sunday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Updated: 27-02-2022
The second flight from Romania's Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who had left the conflict zone in Ukraine landed at Delhi airport during the wee hours of Sunday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania).

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine.

He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens. As the situation in Ukraine continues to be tense, more and more people are migrating to Poland. About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday. (ANI)

