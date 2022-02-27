Germany and Western allies agree cutting Russia out of SWIFT
The sanctions, agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission also include limiting the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble. The will also end the "golden passports" for wealthy Russians and their families and will target individuals and institutions in Russia and elsewhere that supports the war against Ukraine, the spokesperson said.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany and its Western allies agreed to cut Russia out of the SWIFT global payment system, a spokesperson for the German government said on Saturday, in a third sanctions package aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions, agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission also include limiting the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.
The will also end the "golden passports" for wealthy Russians and their families and will target individuals and institutions in Russia and elsewhere that supports the war against Ukraine, the spokesperson said. "The countries stressed their willingness to take further measures should Russia not end its attack on Ukraine and thus on the European peace order," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
WRAPUP 14-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine