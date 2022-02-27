N.Korea fires unidentified projectile, S.Korea military says
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-02-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 04:35 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, in what is likely the latest missile launch by the nuclear armed country.
