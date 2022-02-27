North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast
South Korea's military said North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but provided no further details.
Japan's prime minister's office also said North Korea has fired a possible missile. Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.
