Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine is grateful for financial sanctions imposed on Russia - PM

Ukraine is grateful for the latest round of financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in a Twitter post early on Sunday. "Thanks to our friends ... for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT" and for "the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia," he said.

Ukraine not refusing to negotiate but not ready for Russian ultimatums -official

Ukraine on Saturday denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters Ukraine has prepared a negotiating position but was faced with impractical negotiating conditions from Russia.

Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine. "We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now," said Oleksiy Arestovych.

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said on Sunday, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported that North Korea had fired at least one "unidentified projectile" eastward, without elaborating.

Images show Russian forces near Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant - Maxar

Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private U.S. company said. The images, released by Maxar Technologies, showed trucks on the dam for the hydroelectric plant as well as others parked on a road. Nova Kakhovka is in southern Ukraine.

U.S. and allies to block some Russian banks from SWIFT

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.

Western allies to expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on

Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including kicking some Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv. Seeking to ratchet up economic punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russian's central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble.

Smartphone in hand, Ukraine's president takes centre stage in a capital under attack

The morning after Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation in his favourite style: the selfie video. Unshaven, wearing a khaki jacket and flashing a smile, he told the nation that contrary to reports of him trying to flee, he was staying put in the capital.

Streets quiet in Kyiv, city reeling from night of fighting

Soldiers picking through charred debris scattered near the smouldering remains of a truck and a few civilians taking fresh air before a curfew were among scarce signs of life in Ukraine's capital on Saturday, after a second night of artillery barrages. Russian forces have been pounding the centuries-old capital Kyiv and other cities with cruise missiles and shells since the start of an invasion on Thursday morning.

